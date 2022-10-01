Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $121.98

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.98 and last traded at $122.44, with a volume of 12350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.