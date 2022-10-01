Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 14.0%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Unilever stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

