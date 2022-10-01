Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

