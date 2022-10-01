Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Drops By 14.2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of MYO stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

(Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.