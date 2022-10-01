Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 637,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. Materialise has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $27.55.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

About Materialise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.