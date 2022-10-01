Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.67

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

