Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 14.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PBCRY opened at $13.90 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

