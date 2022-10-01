Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 445.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,678 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

