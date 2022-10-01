Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

RWO stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

