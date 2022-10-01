Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 967 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

