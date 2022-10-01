Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FENY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

