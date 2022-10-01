2,068 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYM stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68.

