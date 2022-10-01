Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

