Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,967 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

