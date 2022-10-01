Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,731 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.