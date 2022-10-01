Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.