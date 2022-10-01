Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,297 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $154.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

