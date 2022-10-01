Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 63.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Yum China by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.33 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.