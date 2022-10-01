Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,300 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

