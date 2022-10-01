1,747 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $267.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

