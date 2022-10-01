6,000 Shares in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTC stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

