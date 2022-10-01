2,706 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

