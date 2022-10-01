Campion Asset Management Has $595,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campion Asset Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

