Investors Research Corp Buys 151 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 888.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

