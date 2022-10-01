Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

