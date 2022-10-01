CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,369 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

