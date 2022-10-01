CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 488 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

