CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.72.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

