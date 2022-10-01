Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 66,500 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.14% of Quotient Technology worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,457 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

QUOT opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

