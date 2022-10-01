Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

