Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.21.

