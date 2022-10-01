1,611 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quanta Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,688,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

