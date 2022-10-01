Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 8,700 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 920,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 548,638 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 248,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 123,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $977,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $9.12 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

