Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

