Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

