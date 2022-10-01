Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,085.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of RCDTF opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.25. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.