Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oregon Bancorp (ORBN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.