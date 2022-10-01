Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

