Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:VIASP)

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5681 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Via Renewables Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of VIASP stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
About Via Renewables
