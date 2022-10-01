Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:VIASP)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5681 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Via Renewables Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

About Via Renewables

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.