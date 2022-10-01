Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPCGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

