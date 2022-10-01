Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

