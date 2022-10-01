Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.15

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 45056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 175,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kohl’s by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

