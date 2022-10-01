Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.
Schaeffler Price Performance
SCFLF opened at $4.37 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
Schaeffler Company Profile
Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.
