TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in September

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

TFFP opened at $4.06 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 284,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

