Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Decreases By 13.5%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 74.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.