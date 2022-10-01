Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.