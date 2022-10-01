Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Trupanion worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after acquiring an additional 368,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,952. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

