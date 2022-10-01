Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Sotera Health worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 784,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sotera Health Trading Down 3.8 %

SHC stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

