KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,229,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

