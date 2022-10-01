Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

ALK opened at $39.15 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

