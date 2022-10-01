Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 493,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,641 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.